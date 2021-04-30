Medical audit panel will check on Remdesivir prescription: Soundararajan

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) Telangana Governor and the Lt.Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said the medical audit committee will check whether the hospitals are prescribing the Remdesivir injection supplied by the government to the needed Covid-19 patients.

Pointing out that all Covid-19 patients would not need Remdesivir Soundararajan, a qualified doctor said the injection is supplied by the government to private hospitals in Puducherry.