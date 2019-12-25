Medical colleges being built in 45 districts of UP, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that in the last two-and-a-half years, there are 45 districts in the state where medical colleges are being made.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Medical University here, Adityanath said that till 2016 there were only 15 such districts where the facility of the medical college was available.



"During the last two-and-a-half years 45 districts have become such, where medical colleges are being made. Out of these, the admission process has started in seven medical colleges, while the admission process will start in eight medical colleges soon," Adityanath said.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University here. Also present on the occasion were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Governor Anandiben Patel, among others.

Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan, on Vajpayee's birth anniversary. (ANI)