Medical equipment to combat COVID-19 surge being sourced from China, informs Centre

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday informed that some essential medical supplies and equipment to combat the COVID-19 surge in India are being sourced from China.



"We know that number of companies in India have been sourcing products. I mentioned that companies who have been active in sourcing our priority requirements, be it oxygen generators, concentrators, pharmaceuticals, etc and some of it is coming from China and is being sourced from China," said Shringla at a special press briefing.

"Cargo flights are also operating and some of the equipment is coming in, some of it is being sourced but I think this is part of meeting the requirements in an effective manner as possible," he added.

The Foreign Secretary affirmed that India is fully engaged in ensuring that many of this equipment and supplies are coming in as fast as possible.

The development comes after China's Sichuan Airlines suspended cargo flights to India owing to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the company told Global Times.

However, a logistics arm under Sichuan Airlines decided to resume cargo services to India on Monday. "We are re-evaluating the original plan of suspending cargo services to India, and actively discussing a new plan to guarantee cargo services to the region," the company said in a reply sent to the Global Times on Monday.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the patients and many parts of the country are reporting an acute shortage of essential medical supplies. Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with rising coronavirus cases.

India once again recorded the highest single-day surge of COVID-19 infections, registering 3,79,257 new cases along with 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

