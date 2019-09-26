Medical student, his father arrested on charges of NEET impersonation

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Medical student Udit Surya and his father Dr KS Venkatesh were arrested by Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) here on Thursday on charges of alleged impersonation in National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET).

They have been sent to judicial custody for 15 days by a court here.



A case has been booked under Sections 419, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Surya, a first-year medical student of Government Theni Medical College was booked for impersonation in NEET exam.

Preliminary police enquiry revealed that the photos of the student on the college application and the NEET 2019 scorecard did not match with the appearance of the student attending the classes. (ANI)

