Medical team attacked in UP district

The incident took place at Paswan Chowk village in Ballia on Sunday and according to a complaint lodged at the Bairia police station, the medical team's vehicle was surrounded by about 60 people and was attacked.

Ballia (UP), April 19 (IANS) Three medical personnel, including two doctors, and their driver were injured after their car was attacked by a group of people when they had gone to give medicines to a Covid patient.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said. "The team had gone to the village to give Ghanshyam, a Covid patient, his medicines and check on his home isolation status."

In his complaint, medical officer Neeraj Kumar Singh, who was injured in the incident, said around 60 persons, including women and children, surrounded our government vehicle, and attacked the team."

The motive behind the attack is not yet known.

"Members of the team somehow managed to escape from there. Dr Neeraj Kumar Singh, Dr Amit Kumar Gautam, lab assistant Upendra Prasad and driver Lal Bahadur Yadav were injured," the ASP said.

On Jitendra has been arrested in this case.

Ballia district magistrate Aditi Singh said the administration is planning to book the accused under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

--IANS

amita/ash