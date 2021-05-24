Medical team on visit for COVID vaccination awareness attacked in Madhya Pradesh village

According to the police, the team of health workers was in the village to create awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination.Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Bhuria told reporters here that some villagers even verbally abused the members of the team and hit the husband of the medical secretary."Some villagers verbally abused them and hit the husband of Assistant Secretary on the head. An FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident against four persons while two persons have been arrested," Bhuria told reporters.Bhuria said the medical team had visited the village earlier too to persuade the villagers who were not ready for vaccination."A case has been registered under relevant provisions. Efforts are on to identify other persons involved in the incident," the police added. (ANI)