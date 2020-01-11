Meenakshi Lekhi targets Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday launched an attack on the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi over the alleged role of its ministers in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the national capital.

The BJP MP, in a press conference, released videos allegedly showing AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan, and Haji Ishraq Khan, in two separate incidents, in which they were, according to Lekhi, instigating the crowd.Protests had erupted across the country in December last year, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014Lekhi further targeted AAP over giving benefits to the people of Delhi just months ahead of polls."I want to assure the people that whatever we are going to do (in government) will last for five years and not just five months. The way in which they ended the pensions of disabled persons, senior citizens and kept the poor people deprived of the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana will not be done," Lekhi said.She also hit out at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for spreading misinformation through his tweets and added that a second such press conference will be held later tomorrow for "exposing more lies of the AAP government." (ANI)