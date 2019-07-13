Meerut: STF seizes 235 kg Ganja, two held

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13(ANI): UP Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons with a drug consignment worth Rs 50 lakhs in Sarurpur area on Saturday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (STF), the two accused were carrying 235 kilograms of Ganja in their truck.

The truck was coming from Visakhapatnam and the accused were planning to sell the drugs in Western UP, SSP added.



Ganja is a narcotic substance prepared from Cannabis plant and its production and sale is banned under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. (ANI)

