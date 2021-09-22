Meerut: Over 2 lakh people due for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says Chief Medical Officer

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Over 2 lakh people have not taken their second dose COVID-19 vaccination in Meerut, said Chief Medical Officer Akhilesh Mohan.



"More than 2 lakh people are due to take their second COVID-19 vaccine dose," he told ANI on Tuesday.

Reiterating the need to pace up the vaccination coverage in the city, the Chief Medical Officer urged people to come forward and take their second dose of the vaccine.

"We have done good work in administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. People are having indifferent attitudes towards taking their second jab. I urge people, who are due to take their second dose, to go to vaccination centres and get inoculated," said Mohan.

He further said, "The government has directed to administer only second dose on Saturday because our pending doses to eligible beneficiaries of the second dose are increasing."

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 82 crores on Tuesday. (ANI)