Meerut Police seize illegally stored firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh, arrest five

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Meerut police on Wednesday seized illegally stored firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh from Datavali village and arrested five people.

Ajay Kumar Sahani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said: "Based on the information, a raid was conducted in Datavali village of Bhavanpur police station area. Police have recovered firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh from a godown and arrested five people for the same."



"The accused did not have a licence for selling firecrackers and yet they were storing it," he added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

