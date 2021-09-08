Meet Kochi autorickshaw driver who got Paulo Coelho's attention

The post went viral on social media. The owner of the auto-rickshaw, Pradeep KA who hails from Kochi's Cherai named his vehicle as he admired the novelist and his book."This is something I never expected and felt like a miracle. That was the happiest day in my life when someone shared the news with me. I read 'Alchemist' 11 years ago and this is the fourth auto-rickshaw I named after the novel. It seemed to be the most appropriate name. After this novel, I have read all the other novels of Paulo Coelho," said Pradeep, the owner of the auto-rickshaw.I have read books of Shakespeare, Dostoyevsky, DH Lawrence, Gabriel Garcia Marques, Osho, etc. in Malayalam translations. Also, I have read books of Malayalam writers like VKN, MT Vasudevan Nair, Anand, Madhavikutty, Anita Nair, and Perumbadavam. I read books for knowledge and take them as my teachers. My wish is that I meet Paulo Coelho when he visits India," he added.The 74-year-old novelist is famous for the Best-selling novel 'The Alchemist', which has been sold for more than 150 million copies worldwide. 'Eleven Minutes', 'The Pilgrimage' and 'Veronica Decides to Die' are a few of his works. (ANI)