Meet Varsha Verma, who ferries bodies of COVID-19 victims to graveyards for free in Lucknow

During the course of the day, there are countless trips to the crematorium, sometimes from Lohia to KGMU, sometimes to Baikunthadham or Gulala Ghat to Kakori, Malihabad to Mohanlalganj.During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people are fearful for their and their family's safety, Varsha Verma not only provides free vehicle service for the bodies of COVID-19 victims but also assists the kins of the deceased even to the cremation ground.Varsha, an author and a judo player, says that one of his friends died last week from COVID-19, after which it was difficult to find a vehicle in the hospital to ferry his body. She said that some vehicle owners demanded exorbitant charges."Then it came to my mind that at the time of such a pandemic if I am not ferrying a dead body to the funeral, what else could be an inhuman treatment? After that hired a car to take him to the crematorium for the funeral after which I am engaged in this work of providing free ferries," she told ANI.It was the fifth day for Varsha on Wednesday since she started this service. She has hired another car and arranged a driver for it. Now with these two vehicles, she offers help to those who call her. She waits in front of the hospital and comes forward to help the needyVarsha says that she no longer remember the number of trips between crematoriums and hospitals. (ANI)