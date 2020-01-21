Meeting held with pol parties, local magistrate over report of 'wrong information', says Malappuram DC

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Malappuram District Collector Jafar Malik on Tuesday said a meeting was conducted with representatives of political parties and local magistrate after intelligence reports that "few people are trying to spread wrong information" in the area.

This came in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in different parts of the country."We have conducted a meeting with political parties and local magistrate after intelligence reports that few people are trying to spread wrong information," Malik told ANI.He said that the district administration will monitor social media and call a meeting at the village level to appeal to people to protest peacefully"We will be monitoring social media and also call a meeting at the village level to appeal to them to protest peacefully against the Citizenship Amendment Act," he said.Protests broke out in different parts of the country against the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.After a resolution was passed in the Kerala Assembly seeking withdrawal of the CAA, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led government has approached the apex court against the Act.The Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had earlier said that the Citizenship law has to be implemented as there is no other option and the states have to implement it under Article 254. (ANI)