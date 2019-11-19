Meeting of Congress-NCP leaders tomorrow in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A meeting of Congress and NCP leaders is scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening in the national capital.

NCP leaders including party chief Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, amongst others will be present in the meeting.



On Monday, Sharad Pawar met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the latter's residence here. However, the NCP leader said that they did not talk about government formation in Maharashtra.

Both parties contested the recently culminated assembly polls in alliance but could not reach the halfway figure in the 288-member Assembly.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule on November 9 after all parties failed to form the government in the state.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats.

While Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats, NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs respectively in the state assembly. (ANI)