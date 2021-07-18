Meeting of Nepal's reinstated lower house set to begin today

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 18 (ANI): The first meeting of Nepal's lower house, after its reinstatement by the Supreme Court last week, is set to begin from Sunday.



A notice from the Parliament Secretariat stated that the meeting will start at 4 pm (local time) today.

Supreme Court verdict on July 12 had overturned the then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's decision to dissolve the House of Representatives.

A five-member Constitutional Bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana had ordered to reinstate the Parliament by annulling the government's decision to dissolve it.

The meeting of the reinstated House will begin at a time when the ruling CPN-UML party is embroiled in intra-party wrangling.

The SC had also ordered to appoint Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba as the Prime Minister in line with Article 76 (5) of the Constitution.

President Bidya Dev Bhandari had dissolved the House of Representatives (HoR) for the second time upon the recommendation of the Council of Ministers on May 22.

Following the dissolution of the HoR, NC President Deuba had filed a writ petition with the signatures of 146 lawmakers in the Supreme Court.

Earlier on December 20 last year, President Bidya Bhandari had dissolved the HoR on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli. The apex court had then annulled the government's decision to dissolve the HoR on February 23 for the first time. (ANI)

