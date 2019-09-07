Mega food park inaugurated in Telangana

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday inaugurated the first mega food park at Telangana's Lakkampally village in Nizamabad District on Friday.

The Mega Food Park has been set up in 78 acres of land at a cost of Rs. 108.95 crore. It is ought to benefit the people of Nizamabad district and the people of nearby districts of Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy of Telangana and Nanded district of Maharashtra state.Speaking on the occasion, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the Mega Food Park will leverage an additional investment of about Rs 250 crore in 22 food processing units in the park and generate a turnover of about Rs 14000 crore."The Park will also provide direct and indirect employment to 50,000 youth and benefit about 1 lakh farmers. Mega Food parks shall facilitate doubling of farmer's income by 2022 which is a primary agenda of the government in the field of agriculture," said Harsimrat Kaur Badal."Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is an initiative by the government of India in which all small and marginal farmers will get up to Rs 6,000. Telangana government is also providing financial support to farmers, ultimately the farmer will be benefitted. Mega Food Parks shall further complement the Governments scheme by reducing post-harvest losses and hedging the farmer's risk. Mega Food Park shall provide gainful employment to women and hence help support their livelihood," she said.Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Rameswar Teli, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri and A. Jeevan Reddy, MLA from Armur assembly constituency of Telangana were also present on the occasion. (ANI)