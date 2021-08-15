  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Mega innovation clusters need of the hour: BVR Mohan Reddy

Mega innovation clusters need of the hour: BVR Mohan Reddy

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Aug 15th, 2021, 09:20:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Mohammed Shafeeq
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features