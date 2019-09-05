Meghalaya assembly session set to be stormy

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said the opposition will use the BJP's allegations against the government of lack of development and corruption besides the impact of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the states and the drugs menace.

"We have seen a statement of the BJP, which is one of the national parties instrumental for installing this present government. They have expressed concern as well as alleged the government for lack of development across the state and corruption," Sangma told IANS.

The BJP which has two members in the assembly is supporting the Conrad Sangma-led government. Sangma has accused Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of involving in illegal mining and transportation of Coal. He also accused the Power department headed by James Sangma of corruption in the implementation of the Rs. 500 crore Saubhagya scheme. The Chief Minister had rubbished the Congress' charges of corruption against his government.