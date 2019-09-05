Meghalaya CM accused of illegal transportation of coal

Alleging that the government machineries are being used to facilitate the illegal transportation of coal, the former Chief Minister told journalists: "The kind of modus operandi that is in operation today under the direct command of the Chief Minister and his other people who are partners in crime is going to create a dangerous situation in the state in the years to come."

The Congress legislator alleged that the ruling National People's Party (NPP)-led government has been engaged in changing the inventory of the stock of mined coal in the state and misinformed the Supreme Court to get certain kind of leverage for further transportation of coal which does not exist.

"This exercise is under the patronage of the Chief Minister," he further alleged. The Opposition leader said he will take up the issue with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and the NGT-appointed committee, and ask them to verify all those claims which have been placed as part of the inventory. "There is no dearth of means to get the correct information. Without loss of time, this has to be verified. Otherwise, the whole issue of existence of any tribunal or authorities to regulate the errant behaviour of people engaging in illegal mining will be a mockery of the existing law," Mukul Sangma said. <br>