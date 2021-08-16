Meghalaya ex-militant shooting: BJP national vice president demands judicial probe

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Meghalaya in-charge and National Vice President M Chuba Ao has demanded a judicial probe into the alleged shooting of a former militant in Shillong, adding that the state government needs to engage with people and the banned militant group to restrain violence.



Internet services have been shut down in the state as a precautionary measure.

"As per the telephonic discussion I had with authorities, I understood that that police raided the residence of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) general secretary Cherishterfield Thangkhiew on August 13 morning and gunned him down. This is very unfortunate. The government has imposed curfew because the situation is tense," said Ao.

Questioning the imposition of curfew, the BJP National Vice President said the State Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has taken the moral responsibility and resigned. "Still, the situation is tensed on the ground. It is necessary to have a dialogue with people of the state."

The Meghalaya BJP in-charge Ao said that the government should constitute a committee and organise a dialogue with the people, or else they would take to the road in protest.

"I appeal there should be a judicial inquiry into this incident because family members allege Thangkhiew was killed," added Ao. Meanwhile, Rymbui too urged the chief minister to constitute a judicial inquiry into the alleged shooting of the HNLC former leader. (ANI)

