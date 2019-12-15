Meghan's throwback Instagram pic wows fans

London, Dec 15 (IANS) A throwback snap of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, as a 16-year-old has wowed her Instagram fans who are clearly perplexed as to how little she has aged over the years.

The caption of the picture is: 16-year-old Meghan Markle posing with her first boyfriend Luis Segura at a high school Christmas dance in 1997.

The picture got 63,525 likes.

One fan gushed: "Princess Meghan was a gorgeous teenager."

"I felt better when I saw that photo. Thank U," said another.

"Luis Segura is my mom's cousin!! He took Meghan to their prom and my mom rode in the limo with her," one user wrote. One fan praised her: "She still looks the same, good genes." Other posts had "She hasn't changed...." and "Beautiful" remarks. One fan was clearly full of praise: "Beautiful Princess Meghan, has not aged AT ALL. Good genes for ya.....!! Prince Harry is TRULY blessed....in fact they both are.....!!" tsb/skp/