Mehbooba hits out at Centre on 'restrictions' in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) Hitting out at the Centre after the statement of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said "repression" is the government's only method to deal with the situation in the union territory.

"Even after turning Kashmir into an open air prison, Bipin Rawat's statement comes as no surprise because repression is GOIs only method to deal with the situation in J&K. It also contradicts their official narrative that all is well here," Mehbooba tweeted.