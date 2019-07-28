Mehbooba is running shop in name of Article 35A: Bhim Singh

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Slamming former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti over her stance on Article 35A, National Panthers Party (NPP) founder Bhim Singh on Sunday said that "Mufti is running shop; is power greedy and cares least about the rights of the people of the state."

"Mufti and all leaders who are opposing the repeal of Article 35A are actually power greedy. They want to exploit people and remain in power game and are least concerned about the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir. They are running shops," said Singh."I am also a citizen of Jammu and Kashmir and Article 35A is an onslaught on my human rights," said Singh."Article 35A was introduced through ordinance way back in 1953. It should have lapsed in six months but lasted for 64 years," he said.Mufti on Sunday had said that the priority of her party is to defend the identity of Kashmir and the legitimacy of Article 35A and Article 370 of the Constitution.She had earlier stressed that the Kashmir issue is a political problem, which cannot be solved by using the military might."Jammu and Kashmir is a political issue. There is no military solution to this issue. It cannot be solved until you talk to Pakistan and the people here. You can establish temporary peace by (using military) but for long, lasting peace, it is necessary to solve the Kashmir problem (through talks)," she said.Article 35A protects the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with respect to employment, property, and aids by the state government whereas Article 370 protects and grants special status to the sovereignty of the state giving the power to make a separate set of laws to be applied for its governance. (ANI)