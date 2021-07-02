Mehbooba Mufti holds PDP meeting in Srinagar after meet with PM Modi

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Days after attending an all-party meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday held a meeting with other leaders of the party at her residence in Srinagar.



According to PDP spokesperson SS Bukhari, discussions regarding the party's participation in the union territory elections will be held when they reach that stage.

"Mehbooba Mufti Ji today held a meeting on the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, following an all-party meeting with the Prime Minister. Discussions on whether the party will participate in elections or not will only be held when we reach that stage," Bukhari said.

PM Modi had on June 24 held the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership mainly from Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Among the 14 leaders who participated in the meeting were Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GA Mir; National Conference's Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah; PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, J-K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari. The issue of restoration of statehood was also raised by several participants in the meeting.

The PDP chief told reporters after the 3.5 hour-long meeting that she has told the Prime Minister that the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not accept the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated "unconstitutionally, illegally and immorally".

"People of Jammu and Kashmir are in a lot of difficulties after August 5, 2019. They are angry, upset and emotionally shattered. They feel humiliated. I told Prime Minister that people do not accept the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated unconstitutionally, illegally and immorally." (ANI)

