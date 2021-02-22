Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 22nd, 2021, 13:19:26hrs
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Monday was re-elected as the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a period of three years.

Mufti's name was proposed by senior leaders G N L Hanjura and seconded by Khurshid Alam.
"Mehbooba Mufti unanimously re-elected as @jkpdp president for a period of three years. Her name was proposed by senior leaders Mr G N L Hanjura and seconded by Mr Khurshid Alam. Senior leader Mr A R Veeri was the chairman of the party election board," PDP said in a tweet.
Mehbooba has been the PDP president since 2016, after succeeding her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, who passed away in January 2016. (ANI)

