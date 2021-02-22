Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP President

Srinagar, Feb 22 (IANS) PDP President and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was unanimously re-elected as PDP chief on Monday for a term of three years.

A PDP spokesperson said her name was proposed by senior leader G.N.L. Hanjura and seconded by Khurshid Alam.

Senior PDP leader A.R. Veeri was the chairman of the party's election board.