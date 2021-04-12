Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, has tested positive for COVID-19.



Mehbooba confirmed the news on her official Twitter handle and said that Iltija is currently self-isolating on doctors' advice and is taking all other precautions.

"Want to confirm media reports that my younger daughter Iltija tested positive for COVID today. As advised by doctors she is now self-isolating and taking all the necessary precautions," the People's Democratic Party president said in her tweet.

Earlier, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah had also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 after he had received his first dose of vaccine against coronavirus at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar on March 2. His son and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah confirmed on April 9 that he too was infected.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 915 infections and five deaths on Sunday, taking the union territory's case tally to 1,38,390 and the death toll to 2,034. (ANI)

