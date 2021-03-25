Mehbooba questioned by ED in money laundering probe

Srinagar, March 25 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into a money laundering case.

According to ED officials, Mufti arrived at the ED office here around 11 a.m. and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).