Mehbooba's daughter moves SC seeking to met her mother

Iltija Javed claims her mother is under detention after the abrogation of the Article 370 which allocated special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

It is learnt that Iltija has contended in the petition that she is deeply concerned regarding her mother's health as she has been under detention for nearly a month now.

The petition is listed for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S.A. Bobde and S.A. Nazeer.

Reportedly, her advocate Aakarsh Kamra said that the relief sought in the plea is identical to the relief granted to CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury by the top court on August 28. As per the court's direction Yechury was able to meet his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

It is likely that the top court would also take up the affidavit filed by Yechury in a sealed cover detailing on his visit to the state and meeting with his party colleague on August 29. Yechury had met Tarigami, as per the court direction under security with a condition that he keep his conversation focussed on his health condition.