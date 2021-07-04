Mehbooba wants LG to stop eviction of PDP leaders from govt quarters

In a letter to the Lt governor, Mehbooba Mufti said, "I am deeply concerned by the manner in which the administration is selectively targeting PDP leaders and ex MLAs at a time when militancy is on the rise yet again."

Srinagar, July 4 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday wrote to Lt governor, Manoj Sinha asking him to stop eviction of her party leaders from government quarters.

"They have been made to vacate their official residences in Srinagar without providing any alternate accommodations."

"What makes matters worse is that even after their repeated requests to grant them security in villages where they originally reside, these requests have been declined for reasons best known to you."

"The state administration has cited the presence of militants for their refusal to provide security. But, the same administration has no qualms in evicting them from secured government accommodations in Srinagar and deliberately putting them in harm's way."

"It is no secret that in recent times we have witnessed how elected representatives have been targeted and even killed since they are soft targets especially when they are not provided with adequate security.

"Let me also bring to your notice that the former MLA from PDP, Zahoor Ahmad Mir has been a victim of militancy himself. His father was shot dead by militants."

"Selective targeting of PDP leaders and former MLAs by asking them to vacate government accommodation has threatened their life."

"In such circumstances I find it surprising and extremely distressing that while on one hand there is a section of new politicians who are given all kinds of facilities including security, their movement throughout J&K. But on the other hand, members of PDP are treated with utter disdain and contempt. It is almost as if the administration is intentionally putting their lives at risk."

"I would like to place it on record that if anything untoward happens to any of my party men, I will hold this administration responsible and hope that you will intervene and take corrective steps immediately," she said further.

