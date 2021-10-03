Mehbooba welcomes decision to start 'Beat the Retreat' in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 3 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday welcomed the decision to start 'Beat the Retreat' on the Suchetgarh Octroi post at the International Border (IB) in Jammu.

"Welcome GOIs decision to start 'Beat the Retreat' ceremony at Suchetgarh. Will certainly give a flip to tourism & hope its taken further by using it as a trade & travel route between Suchetgarh & Sialkot. Such CBMs improve cross border ties & benefit both sides economically too," Mufti tweeted.