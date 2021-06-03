Mehul Choksi case: Dominican court adjourns hearing

According to Antigua News Room, a news outlet based in the Caribbean island, it was adjourned to allow lawyers for Choksi and the Dominican government to agree on the language to be used with respect to the injunction filed to prevent his removal from Dominica.

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Dominican High Court Judge Bernie Stephenson on Thursday adjourned the habeas corpus hearing of Indian fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, local media reported.

It said that both parties are expected to meet to discuss the matter and to inform the judge, who will set a new court date.

Meanwhile, a small group of anti-government protesters have picketed the court for the truth in the entire Choksi saga.

Choksi, who is wanted in India by the CBI and the ED in connection with the PNB fraud case, had gone missing on May 23 from Antigua sparking a massive manhunt. He was captured in Dominica on May 26.

Choksi and his lawyers had claimed that he was forced on a vessel and was abducted.

On Wednesday, Choksi pleaded not guilty to illegal entry at his court appearance and was denied bail.

He appeared before the magistrate on a wheelchair, while clad in a blue T-shirt and black trousers.

According to Dominica News Online, the magistrate's court has denied bail to Choksi after the government prosecutor argued that he is facing 11 offences in India and extradition proceedings in Antigua and could be a flight risk.

The magistrate has adjourned the matter to June 14.

The 62-year-old left India in January 2018, days before the CBI registered a case.

On May 27, first pictures of Choksi emerged online, showing several signs of bruises on his arms and a swollen eye.

