Mehul Choksi discloses names of abductors to Antigua Police

St John's [Antigua]: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Sunday (local time) disclosed the names of his alleged abductors to Antiguan police.

Antigua police have commenced an investigation into the possible abduction of Mehul Choksi from Antigua on May 23, 2021, reported Antigua News Room.



Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that Choksi's lawyers wrote to the Police Commissioner providing the names of the people he believes abducted him.

Browne said that the police and the government are taking the allegations seriously, reported Antigua News Room.

Choksi, accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam got interim relief from immediate repatriation to India by the Dominican court which adjourned the matter of his detention on Thursday. As the next date of hearing is yet to be fixed and the court proceedings are likely to take time.

According to local media reports, his team of lawyers connived with opposition leaders to pressure the judiciary, which rather than questioning Choksi's illegal entry from Antigua to Dominica, believed his lawyers' version that he was abducted.

However, evidence suggests that Choksi was planning to escape to Cuba.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. Choksi fled the country. He was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018. He is involved in a legal battle to prevent his extradition to India.

Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 after going out for dinner and was soon caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.

In order to save Choksi from deportation, a team of four lawyers was hired from London. Choksi's cousin is camping in Dominica and has reportedly cut the deal with opposition to save Mehul, according to local reports.

Mehul Choksi's younger brother Chetan Chinu Bhai promised Dominican opposition leader election funding for pushing the abduction theory, local reports stated, adding that the businessman's cousin disclosed details.

Choksi is an Indian citizen that is also mentioned in the red corner notice. In Antigua where he was residing, he misrepresented the facts and got citizenship.

Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne wanted his citizenship to be cancelled, he wrote a letter in 2019, he has clearly said that Choksi will not be allowed entry in Antigua and he should be deported back to India.

