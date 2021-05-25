Mehul Choksi has no reason to leave Antigua, claims his lawyer

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Negating the rumours that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has fled to Cuba, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal on Tuesday said he is a 'valid citizen' of Antigua and had no "legal impediment, constraint or risk" in the island country.



The lawyer said that he was informed by Choksi's family that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has joined the Antigua police in the investigation to search for Choksi.

"The reports of him missing are genuine. I had received a call from his family also, and now the Antiguan police have also confirmed it. I have been told by his family that Antigua Police and CID are investigating. The family is in shock and worried. Everyone is clueless about his whereabouts," said Aggarwal while talking to ANI.

Denying rumours of Choksi leaving Antigua, the lawyer said he had no reason to go anywhere.

"He is a valid citizen of Antigua. He had no legal impediment, constraint or risk in Antigua. Moreover, in Antigua, by challenging the constitutional validity of the Antiguan Extradition Act and Antiguan Citizenship Act, we have taken a stay on even the processing of any extradition request sent from India or to be sent from India," said Aggarwal.

Choksi's lawyer reiterated that he would not leave Antigua because "Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued and if he tries to cross any (international) borders, he can be apprehended and the Indian government can be informed."

When asked about further course of action, the lawyer said Choksi needs to be found before proceeding. "I am hoping we will have some updates by today evening and tomorrow morning," he added.

There were media reports in Antigua that the police have launched a manhunt for Mehul Choksi. It was reported that Choksi left his home last evening to go for dinner at a well-known restaurant in the southern part of the island and was never seen again. His vehicle was discovered in Jolly Harbour later in the evening, but there was no sign of him, reported Antiguan newsroom.

Choksi has been involved in a legal battle to stop his extradition to India to answer fraud charges against him. Police are yet to state the matter, reported the Antiguan newsroom.

Mehul Choksi was the owner of Geetanjali jewellers and is involved in an economic fraud case of over Rs 13,000 crore and siphoning off the money illegally. CBI has filed several cases against him and investigations are underway, including his extradition request. (ANI)

