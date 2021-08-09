MEIL commences lower cofferdam work at Andhra's Polavaram project

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project work has entered another crucial phase when the water resources department and project contractor Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) commenced the work on the lower-cofferdam on Monday.



With the construction of the upper-cofferdam nearing completion, MEIL kick-started the lower-cofferdam work without further delay.

Project contractor MEIL President Rangarajan held prayers and formally inaugurated the construction works.

Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh irrigation department and MEIL have participated in the program.

Irrigation officials and MEIL engineers informed that they are completing the works in a planned manner so that the project would be completed by the time stipulated by the govt.

Upper cofferdam works are coming close to the end, in that wake, lower cofferdam works are also being fastened up.

The Upper cofferdam has length of 2480 meters and height of 42.5 meters. Construction of the Upper cofferdam is to be completed soon.

The lower cofferdam will be built with a length of 1613 meters and a height of 30.50 meters. Diaphragm wall will be constructed with 96 meters length, 1.2 meters breadth, and 10 meters depth.

As part of the lower cofferdam, almost 63,000 cubic meters of rock filling works are completed. Once lower cofferdam works are finished, the ECRF dam works will be taken up. (ANI)

