Mekedatu project: Congress sets one-month deadline for K'taka govt

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (IANS) Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday set a one-month deadline for the ruling BJP government in the state to lay the foundation stone for the implementation of the Mekedatu project, failing which the Congress will organise a massive protest.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been the Irrigation Minister before, so he knows the legalities. He has just stated that Tamil Nadu has no right to obstruct the Mekedatu project. We have also been making the same statement. Since the time you (Bommai) have become the Chief Minister, no action has been taken for the implementation of the project. Why are you not starting the work on the Mekedatu project? Why you are not able to commence the Upper Krishna and Mahadayi projects in the interest of the state," Shivakumar asked.