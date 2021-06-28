Member of Afghanistan Parliament calls on J-K Lt Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Member of Afghanistan Parliament Naheed A Farid called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday at Raj Bhavan here.



According to a statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhavan, Farid discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance.

She also shared her views on the present development scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.

Since 2001, India has committed USD 3 billion towards rebuilding and reconstruction of Afghanistan. At the Afghanistan 2020 Conference, India had announced about 150 projects worth USD 80 million.

It has signed an agreement for building the Shahtoot dam, which would provide safe drinking water to 2 million residents of Kabul city. It builds on the 202 km Pul-e-Khumri transmission line of 2009, through which India provides power to the city.

India has constructed the new building at a cost of about USD 90 million, as a sign of friendship.

The Afghan Parliament and the Salma dam are two of India's showpiece projects in Afghanistan. (ANI)

