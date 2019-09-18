Memes on #WeMetOnTwitter set social media abuzz

The hashtag started with users on social media sharing stories of how they met their partners on Twitter.

The trending hashtag with a heart emoji has now inspired funny memes and also triggered some hilarious reactions on social media.

Singles and netizens are using various memes, here are some hilarious reactions on #WeMetOnTwitter:

A person with usename @Shaavi_Bacha shared an image of a crying child with a caption: "Singles reading People's tweets about #WeMetOnTwitter."

"Singles to Twitter: Am I a joke to you!? #WeMetOnTwitter," another user tweeted. A woman also wrote from her Twitter account: "4 months ago, we were just Followers, one night he sent a DM to me and then I replied "You're getting blocked and I blocked him:<br>so story shuru hone se phele hi khatam hogyi, #WeMetOnTwitter." "Nobody, absolutely nobody, people who met on Twitter: First he dm's me, I ignore him, Then he serially retweets me. I kinda accept his dm later, like after a year, Look where we are now -- Photos with rings!!!, Me: sis, wait I retweet myself sometimes," another tweet read. "It's time for your #WeMetOnTwitter moment," the micro-blogging site Twitter wrote. #WeMetOnTwitter also got traction in 2017 as well. Now, this trending hashtag has collected over 7,000 posts.