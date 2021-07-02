Memorial in UP villages for Covid victims

The Chief Minister, according to the government spokesperson, has said that a Smriti Vatika should be set up in each Gram Panchayat where people can pay respects to those who have died due to Covid.

Lucknow, July 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a memorial, in the memory of those who have lost their lives to Covid, will come up in each Gram Panchayat in the state.

He has further appealed to the people to plant trees in memory of their loved one and nurture them.

The memorials proposal will be finalized by the Gram Panchayats and should be in conformity with the local landscape.

The Chief Minister said that the tree plantation programme this year should include trees of the Ramayana era.

The state plans to plant 30 crore saplings this month.

The Ramayana mentions about 88 species of trees that were found between Ayodhya and Chitrakoot. Thirty of these species will be taken up for plantation this year.

Trees that have been selected include Saal, mango, Ashok, Kalpvrishka, Mahua, Katthal and Asan among others

The state forest department has identified 35-acre land in different places for the plantation drive.

