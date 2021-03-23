Memorial temple built for MGR, Jayalalithaa has pictures of PM Modi, Shah

By Pramod Chaturvedi And Kathir

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): Pictures of several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, can be seen inside the temple meant to commemorate late Tamil Nadu chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran.



In the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, BJP is contesting the elections in coalition with the AIADMK.

"The temple that has been built as a memorial to Jayalalithaa is to remember and show the world the courage and sacrifices made by Jayalalithaa," Minister of Revenue, RB Udhaya Kumar, told ANI.

Further speaking about the photos of BJP leaders inside the memorial temple, Kumar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the central government has established and given a lot of projects to this country. He added that the construction of the AIIMS hospital in Madurai took place when JP Nadda was the Health Minister.

"Furthermore, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hails for Madurai and we are proud of this fact. This is the reason why their photos have been in the memorial temple of MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa," Kumar added.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest while MGR passed away on December 24, 1987.

Kumar further said that this is the second time he is contesting from the Thirumangalam constituency.

"The way we campaign is all about people welcoming us. So, I have a better chance of success. I have been trying for four years to build this temple," he said.

This memorial temple was constructed under the supervision of Kumar in January. It has been build on a 12-acre site at T Kunathur near Tirumangalam.

The Revenue Minister said that they are raising 300 cows and are offering their milk to the devotees who visit the temple. (ANI)

