Mental health awareness programme held in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A day-long programme about Mental Health under the theme 'Suicide Prevention' was held on Thursday at the Deputy Chief Medical Officer's (CMO) office at Khanpora here.

Speaking on the occasion, District Development Commissioner Tariq Hussain, who was the chief guest, expressed concern over the increase in the number of patients suffering from mental illness across Kashmir.



According to a press release from Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir, he emphasised the need for creating awareness on mental health among common masses.

He said that there is a need to take mental health programmes to the doorstep of people to ensure a healthy society and measures like providing good atmosphere and better friendly circle can prove pivotal in helping patients developing suicidal tendencies.

Psychiatrist and Nodal Officer Mental Health Kashmir Dr Imtiyaz announced that a mental health unit will be opened soon at the District Hospital to provide better mental care facilities to patients.

The programme was organised by Chief Medical Officer Budgam.

CMO Budgam Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhat, Dy CMO Dr Tehmina Bukhari and other senior officials from the Health department were among those present. (ANI)

