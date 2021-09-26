Mental health counselling for MBBS aspirants: TN Health Minister

The move comes in wake of deaths, by suicide, of three aspirants of NEET-2021.

Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that all students from the state who have taken the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be provided mental health counselling.

He said that 1,10,971 students in Tamil Nadu appeared for the exam, and of them, 80 per cent have already spoken to a team of 333 professionals at least once.

The minister said that of these 20 per cent of the students are highly stressed and mental health professionals are regularly monitoring them.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating the third mega vaccination camp in the state at Trichy, he said that the students and parents have to be bolder in their outlook regarding such competitive examinations and should not think that this was the end of the road.

Subramanian also said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had allocated an amount of Rs 21 crore for a Radiology Department and said that the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation will begin the purchase of the necessary equipment and the department would commence functioning in 30 days time.

He also awarded a token of appreciation to 11 heads of village panchayats in Trichy district for 100 per cent vaccination.

"We have awarded a token of appreciation to 11 village heads in Trichy for successfully vaccinating the whole population in these villages with at least one dose," he told IANS.

--IANS

aal/vd