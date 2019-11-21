Mental well-being of Bar and Bench members important: CJI Bobde

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 : Emphasing that the strength of the institution lies in the Bar, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Thursday asserted that mental well-being of members of the Bar and Bench is important.

While speaking at the feliciation function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Chief Justice Bobde said "We must not live in hubris where only physical well being is important. Wellbeing is not only restricted to physical well-being but also mental. It is important for members of the Bar and Bench."



He also stressed that the strength of the institution lies in the Bar. "The Bar is the mother of Bench, after all, most of the judges start their career from it," he added.

"For 19 years I was a judge and the memories of being an advocate are fresh in my mind. I was part of the Bar for 22 years, so believe me when I say I know it all," he said.

New CJI, Bobde, has succeeded Justice Ranjan Gogoi who retired on November 17 after remaining in office for over 13 months.

Bobde was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on April 12, 2013. He will retire as CJI on April 23, 2021.

