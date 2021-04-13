Mentally challenged murderer burnt alive in Bihar

Jyoti Saha, the SHO of Udwantnagar confirmed the incident. She said that the incident was triggered after mentally challenged person named Muntun Yadav (35) killed an elderly person Degree Yadav (70) of the village and tried to cremate him using dry leaves.

Patna, April 13 (IANS) A mentally challenged man facing murder charges was burnt alive by angry mob in Bakri village under Udwantnagar police station in Bhojpur district on Monday.

"The villagers spotted the act of Muntun Yadav and assembled in large numbers. They overpowered him and set him on fire alive," the officer said.

When the police team reached the spot, they found the two burnt dead bodies at a distance of 50 meters.

"We have recovered the dead bodies from the spot and sent them for postmortem. We have also registered an FIR against unknown persons under the relevant sections of the IPC. Efforts are on to identify the accused," she said.

--IANS

ajk/rt