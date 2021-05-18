'Mentor, friend to many': Jaishankar condoles death of former diplomat Aravinda Deo

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday condoled the death of Aravinda Deo, a retired Indian Foreign Service offer and former Ambassador to Nepal and Hungary.



Jaishankar expressed his grief on a Twitter post, saying Deo was a mentor and friend to many people.

"Deeply grieved at the passing away this morning of Amb. Aravinda Deo, former Ambassador to Nepal and Hungary. Mentor and friend to so many of us. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Deo was the Ambassador to Nepal and Hungary in the 1980s. (ANI)

