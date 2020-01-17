Mercury dips, air 'poor' in Delhi-NCR after rain

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The national capital on Friday morning witnessed fog and the overall air quality was recorded under 'poor' category, as light showers lashed various parts of Delhi and adjoining areas.

The sky will be partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers during the day, the official informed.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said. "The maximum temperature, however, is likely to hover around 16.4 degrees Celsius," the official added.

At least 12 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by several hours on Friday due to fog, railway officials said. According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality of Delhi was recorded at 266 with PM10 at 176 and PM2.5 at 110 The SAFAR suggested for less intense activities and reducing prolonged exertion to people having sensitive health and to be alert and watchful for unusual fatigue for healthy people. ---IANS sfm/in