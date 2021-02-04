Mercury rises above freezing point after 55 days in Srinagar

"Minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point on December 12, 2020 in Srinagar. It remained below the freezing point for 55 days and has risen to 0.4 today.

Srinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) After 55 days minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar city on Thursday as the weather office forecast further improvement in night temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the coming days.

"Weather is expected to improve further in the coming days across J&K and Ladakh. The feeble western disturbance presently active is likely to move away and the weather is expected to remain dry from tomorrow onwards", an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.

Srinagar had 0.4, Pahalgam minus 3.3 and Gulmarg minus 6.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 9.3 and Drass minus 15.5 as the night's lowest temperature. Night temperature for Kargil town was not available.

Jammu city 9.9, Katra 8.8, Batote 1.0, Bannihal zero and Bhaderwah 0.1 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

sq/dpb