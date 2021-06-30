Mercury touches 42 degree Celsius in Delhi, IMD predicts rain on July 2, 3

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): As the national capital reels under severe heatwaves, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the conditions for monsoons are not favourable adding that today's temperature will stay above 42 degrees Celcius.



While speaking to ANI, senior IMD official Kuldeep Srivastava said the heatwave in the national capital is likely to continue.

"Today's temperature in Delhi is likely to stay above 42 degrees Celsius. The heatwave is likely to continue. Light rain is predicted on July 2 and 3 and the temperature might drop. Conditions for monsoons are not favorable and are delayed," he said.

The maximum temperature in the national Capital was earlier predicted to touch 42 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be 29 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi had risen to 43 degrees Celsius, the highest recording this year. The IMD had classified it as the first day of a heatwave this season. (ANI)

