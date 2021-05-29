Merkel calls for ramping up global vax production

To overcome the Covid-19 crisis, "we need to provide access to sufficient vaccines, medicines and tests for all, including the poorest countries", Xinhua news agency quoted Merkel as saying at the Summit on Friday.

Berlin, May 29 (IANS) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for ramping up Covid-19 vaccine production across the world while addressing the Global Solutions Summit 2021.

The Chancellor called on G20 countries to support the international campaign ACT-Accelerator "to the best" of their abilities by accelerating the development of tools against Covid-19 and making them available to all countries in a fair manner.

There was a lack of funds not only for vaccine distribution but also for production expansion, according to Merkel.

As one of the ACT Accelerator's largest donors, Germany would support the global initiative with 2.2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), she noted.

"The world is a community of fate," said Merkel, adding that there's "no lack of major challenges".

