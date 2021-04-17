  1. Sify.com
Merkel got first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Apr 17th, 2021, 11:25:07hrs
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File Photo)

Berlin [Germany], April 17 (ANI/Sputnik): German Chancellor Angela Merkel got the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert announced.

"I am happy to have received the first AstraZeneca shot today. I thank everyone who participates in the vaccination campaign and everyone who has got inoculated. Vaccination is a way to overcome the pandemic," Merkel said, as quoted by Seibert.
Seibert also posted Merkel's vaccination certificate on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)

